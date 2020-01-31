Nathan Bishop signs for Manchester United from Southend

Nathan Bishop has completed a move from Southend to Manchester United

Manchester United have announced the signing of Nathan Bishop from Southend on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The England U20 international came through the ranks at Roots Hall, where he has made 39 appearances since making his debut in December 2017.

"The opportunity to join Manchester United is a dream come true," Bishop told United's website. "This club has a great record of developing goalkeepers and I cannot wait to work with the coaches here to improve every single day.

"I want to take the chance to thank everyone at Southend United for everything they have done for me throughout my time there; without their support, this move would not have been possible."

Earlier this week, Southend boss Sol Campbell confirmed Bishop's absence from the squad that fell to a 3-1 defeat at Doncaster on Tuesday was due to the goalkeeper having a medical at an unnamed club.

United's No 1 goalkeeper David de Gea has a contract until at least 2023 with an option to extend a further year.

Back up goalkeeper Sergio Romero's deal lasts until 2021 and United have Dean Henderson on loan at Sheffield United, due to return at the end of the season.

United midfielder Ethan Hamilton spent the first half of this season on loan at Southend but has since moved out to Bolton on a temporary basis.

