Luke Shaw: Manchester United defender says Victor Moses is his toughest opponent

Luke Shaw says Victor Moses is one of his toughest opponents

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has named Chelsea winger Victor Moses as one of his toughest opponents.

The 24-year-old left-back has played against some of Europe's best players since making his professional debut eight years ago - including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - but it is Moses who has made a lasting impression.

The Nigerian international, currently on loan at Inter Milan, was one of Chelsea's standout performers under Antonio Conte during their 2016/17 title-winning season.

Shaw has made 132 appearances for Manchester United since joining the club in 2014

"People always think I'm joking, but one of my hardest games ever was against Victor Moses when I was coming in as a 17-year-old at Southampton," Shaw said on United's official website.

"Maybe because I was so young. He was really quick, direct, strong and that was a challenge for me.

"I've played against the likes of Gareth Bale, Messi and [Eden] Hazard, and they were all so good, but I always remember Victor Moses as a really tough opponent as well."

'Ibrahimovic, Pogba have helped my development'

Shaw arrived at Old Trafford from Southampton in 2014 for a fee in excess of £30m and has made 132 appearances for the club.

Asked who has helped him develop as a player during his time in Manchester, Shaw singled out current team-mate Paul Pogba and former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Shaw says Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have both helped him develop as a player

"I think back to when Ibra was at the club, he would push everyone mentally and physically in training," Shaw said.

"He made you stronger and I took a lot from him when he was at the club. The way he was, he could be very challenging, but he pushes everyone because he wants to win and he makes you mentally strong as well.

"Another one I'd say is Pogba. He's always been good with me. He's always telling me to believe in myself, telling me that he believes in me, so he's one that I'd say always pushes me in training.

"He's always said positive things to me that have driven me on, so I'd have to say Paul is a big influence."

Shaw: McTominay and Lingard are the benchmark

The coronavirus pandemic led to the indefinite suspension of the Premier League last month, just as United were starting to gain momentum courtesy of an 11-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

United are optimistic of returning to training in May but have several contingency plans if the countrywide lockdown is extended.

Each United player has individual and group plans to adhere to during the lockdown, and Shaw revealed which members of the squad are setting an example with their fitness.

"Fitness challenges set by the coaches have been really good for the United lads. Naturally, we all get quite competitive over them," Shaw said.

"Scotty [McTominay] posted his 5km time on social media last week, which was a joke, something like 16 minutes. I don't even know if it's real. Harry [Maguire] did one today at 18 minutes, which is a really good time, but Scotty is a joke.

"He's one of the fittest in the team and, if I'm not wrong, I think his dad was a runner. He must be giving him tips and training him up at the moment. It's unbelievable how fast that time is. When I saw it, I put it into the treadmill to check the speed, and it was some ridiculous level, just a flat-out sprint, for 5km. Unbelievable.

"He's a big, tall lad though, so maybe his big stride had something to do with it, but he's a machine. Jesse [Lingard] too, actually. Those two are setting the benchmark that everybody needs to get to.

Scott McTominay is one of the fittest players at United, according to Shaw

"We were doing core and leg strength exercises [on Tuesday] because hopefully in the next few weeks we might be edging closer to a return to training. If we're all at similar fitness levels then we'll be able to get the ball rolling quicker when we get back to the training ground.

"Normally we see everyone every day, but obviously now that isn't the case, so it's nice to catch up, see some faces and have a few jokes with everyone.

"I think we're just looking forward, but we know we have to stay patient. We just have to stick with it, listen to the guidelines and rules and just get ready for the end of lockdown so we can all get back to training together."