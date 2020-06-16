Manchester United to display giant banners at Old Trafford with pictures of more than 40,000 fans

Old Trafford will be dressed with banners when the Premier League returns

Manchester United will display pictures of more than 40,000 supporters on giant fan mosaic banners at Old Trafford.

With action set to return this week behind closed doors, United have asked for fans to upload pictures that will be laid out over the stands at the stadium.

The club say they will dress the rest of the ground with a mixture of banners that will include the club crest and colours, messages of support to frontline workers, 'United against Racism', and messages of thanks and solidarity with their fans.

United have also launched a new 'On the Pitch' initiative which will give fans the chance to appear virtually on the digital boards around the stadium.

The club's supporters have been asked to submit their best celebration - cheering, dancing, singing - via the official club app.

Crown noise will not be played into Old Trafford during a match but it will be a key interactive feature of Sky Sports' live coverage.

United have warned fans not to travel to the stadium on matchdays and say the club shop will be closed.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.