Harry Maguire confident Manchester United have talent to beat anyone

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire believes they have a squad capable of beating any team in world football.

United restarted their Premier League campaign at Tottenham on Friday night, coming away with a 1-1 draw and they are back at Old Trafford for the first time since March on Wednesday when they play Sheffield United.

Asked if home advantage is lost without fans, Maguire told United Review: "Maybe it does take away the home fans making the atmosphere uncomfortable for the away team, but it's still about the 11 players who turn up on the day.

Man Utd vs Sheff Utd Live on

"There is enough talent in our squad to go and beat anyone. We're fully focused on ourselves and are not looking at it being home or away. We're just seeing every game as a chance to try to get the three points and perform at our best."

Fifth-placed United are currently two points ahead of Sheffield United, who have a game in hand at Newcastle on Sunday.

The last time the two sides met they produced a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Maguire and United struggled at Bramall Lane back in November

After going 2-0 down inside an hour, United clawed their way back into the lead with three quick-fire goals but were unable to hold onto their lead for the final 10 minutes of the match, with Oli Mcburnie equalising on 90 minutes.

Maguire is hoping to avoid a repeat of that performance on Wednesday.

"It was a crazy game. We were really poor in the first half," he added.

"No doubt about it, it was one of our poorest first halves of the season. We managed to find ourselves two goals down but then got in a great position and looked like we were going to win.

"They didn't really create any chances in the last 20 or 30 minutes of the game and then, obviously with the last kick, they found space and it was a good finish from Oli McBurnie. In the end, it was a tough result to take but I don't think we deserved any more on the day than a point. We weren't good enough and know we have to perform better in this game."

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.