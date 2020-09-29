Diogo Dalot: AC Milan interested in signing Manchester United defender

AC Milan are interested in signing Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot.
The Portugal U21 international played just once for United following the restart of the 2019/20 season, and is yet to feature during this campaign.
Live EFL Cup
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Timothy Fosu-Mensah at right-back in United's three matches so far this season, while he could also deploy Brandon Williams in the position.
Dalot joined United from Porto for around £19m in 2018 and has gone on to play 34 times for the club.
Milan are keen to sign a right-back during this window, and have also shown an interest in Tottenham's Serge Aurier and Norwich's Max Aarons.
Trending
- Wolff opens up on his, and Hamilton's, F1 future
- Liverpool 'machine' will be tough to stop
- Dias can be Guardiola's leader
- Klopp to Keane: Liverpool weren't sloppy!
- Carra: Liverpool have sent out a major message
- Hits and misses: New Liverpool layer? Villa expose Fulham
- Man Utd transfer rumours
- Chisora: I'm stronger than Joshua or Fury
- Muslim batsman sprayed with beer; Essex promise education
- Milan interested in Man Utd's Dalot
Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass
Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.
Keane: Ole needs top four finish to keep job
Roy Keane believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to guide Manchester United to a top-four finish or win a trophy this season if he is to keep his job as manager.
United finished a distant third in the Premier League last season, 33 points off champions Liverpool, and Keane reckons his former team-mate cannot afford for that chasm to repeat itself this time around.
"The remit will be different for Ole this year," Keane told Monday Night Football. "I think last year, it was about getting into the top four - I know they got to three semi-finals - but it will be higher this year.
"They will certainly have to get a bit closer to Liverpool and Manchester City. The points total cannot be the same as it has been over the past three or four years.
"Ole will probably have to get his hands on a trophy. I think the honeymoon period is certainly over for Ole, and the pressure starts to mount now, particularly with the performances like that over the last week or so."
Summer transfer window - key dates and times
The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.
A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.