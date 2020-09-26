Max Aarons: AC Milan and Roma interested in Norwich defender

Max Aarons has been a target for a host of European clubs during the summer transfer window

AC Milan and Roma have joined the list of clubs who want to sign Max Aarons from Norwich City.

Both Italian clubs intend to submit a bid to Norwich for 20-year-old Aarons in the near future.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich also want him if they fail to sign Ajax's 19-year-old USA international right-back Sergino Dest.

Aarons, however, would like to wait a little longer to see how the situation with Dest develops, with both Barcelona and Bayern having previously expressed concrete interest in the highly-rated England U21 defender.

Ajax defender Sergino Dest is a target for Barcelona and Bayern Munich

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Barcelona had agreed personal terms with Aarons over a loan move to La Liga.

But the deal broke down after Norwich were reluctant to let the defender leave because there was no obligation to buy at the end of the loan.

Sky Germany reported earlier in the transfer window that Bayern were prepared to pay €20m (£18.3m) to sign Aarons permanently, while Bayer Leverkusen have also been keen on the defender.

£30m-rated centre-back Ben Godfrey has also attracted interest from AC Milan, and from Leverkusen.

Max Aarons could join former team-mate Jamal Lewis in departing Carrow Road

Aarons enjoyed an impressive 2019/20 campaign under Daniel Farke, excelling in 40 appearances in all competitions, despite Norwich's relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.

He is under contract at Carrow Road until June 2024.

Aarons could become the second player to move elsewhere in the window following Norwich's demotion to the second tier, with Jamal Lewis having already joined Newcastle United for £15m.

Daniel Farke says Max Aarons has been dubbed 'Dani Alves' in training by his team-mates

Farke: Aarons unfazed by speculation

Norwich boss Farke insists Aarons has not had his head turned by Barcelona's interest, and revealed the full-back has been given the nickname 'Dani Alves' in training.

Aarons has been targeted by the Catalan giants, but Farke says he will feature in the Canaries' Championship trip to Bournemouth on Sunday.

"Several times we have been calling him Dani Alves or Barca and he has handled this with a smile," Farke said at his pre-match press conference.

"When it is a difficult topic it is good to take the seriousness out of it. It is never easy but Max has the personality to handle it."

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.