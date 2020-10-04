Alex Telles: Manchester United's £15.4m bid rejected by Porto

Manchester United's hopes of signing Porto's Alex Telles appear to be fading after their £15.4m offer for the left-back was rejected by the Portuguese champions.
United are running out of a time to secure a deal for the Brazil international, with the transfer window closing for Premier League clubs at 11pm on Monday.
While United offered £15.4m for Telles, Porto are demanding £22m, despite the 27-year-old being in the final year of his contract.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bring in a new left-back before Monday's deadline to add competition for Luke Shaw, who has struggled with injuries since arriving at Old Trafford in 2014, and Brandon Williams, who only broke into the first team last season.
Telles arrived at Porto from Galatasaray in 2016 and has gone on to win two Portuguese league titles and the Portuguese cup in nearly 200 appearances for the club.
Porto's rejection is the latest episode in a frustrating summer for United, whose only signing during this window has been Donny van de Beek from Ajax.
The pursuit of their main target during this window, Jadon Sancho, appears close to failure after Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc said on Saturday "the door is closed" on the move.
United failed to agree a deal for the 20-year-old before Dortmund's August 10 deadline, and the £91.3m offer they made this week was rejected by the German club.
However, one player who does look likely to be joining United is Edinson Cavani, who is close to signing a two-year deal.
The 33-year-old striker is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, and is set to bring some valuable experience to United's youthful forward line.
