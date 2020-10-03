Edinson Cavani: Manchester United in talks to sign former PSG forward

Manchester United are in talks to sign former Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani.
The 33-year-old is a free agent after seven years in the French capital and discussions are under way over a possible move to Old Trafford.
Uruguay international Cavani would offer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer an experienced further option in attack, as United look to challenge on four fronts this season.
Cavani joined PSG from Napoli in a £55m deal in July 2013 after an impressive three-year spell with the Serie A club.
He went on to score 187 goals from 276 appearances in all competitions for PSG but is looking for a new club after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Parc de Princes.
Solskjaer continues to make adjustments to his squad, with midfielder Andreas Pereira having joined Lazio on a season-long loan deal on Friday.
Defender Diogo Dalot also appears to be on his way to Serie A, with the 21-year-old on the verge of joining AC Milan on a season-long loan, according to Sky in Italy.
But it is the on-off transfer of Borussia Dortmund and England's Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford that could yet shape United's season, with the international transfer window due to shut at 11pm on Monday.
