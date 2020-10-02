Manchester United's Andreas Pereira seals Lazio loan move

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has joined Lazio on a season-long loan deal, which includes an option to buy.

Pereira made 40 appearances for United last season, but the additions of Bruno Fernandes in January and Donny van de Beek this summer have pushed him down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old was left out of the matchday squad for United's first two Premier League games of the season against Brighton and Crystal Palace, as well as their Carabao Cup ties at Luton and Brighton.

Lazio are looking for reinforcements in midfield after missing out on David Silva, who decided to join La Liga side Real Sociedad following his exit from Manchester City.

More to follow...

Transfer Deadline Day - October 5

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.

Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:

Breakfast with David Ginola and Rachel Yankey

The Football Show Special with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole

Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp

Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall

You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.