Edinson Cavani: Man Utd striker replicating influence of Teddy Sheringham, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Edinson Cavani is proving to have the same influence on Manchester United's young attackers as Teddy Sheringham did back in the late 90s, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Sheringham joined Manchester United in 1997 and helped develop the club's young attackers, including Solskjaer himself, in his role as the relative veteran of Sir Alex Ferguson's forward line.

Solsjkaer says Cavani's conduct around Carrington and on the pitch at Old Trafford is having a similar effect on the development of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

"Teddy came in 1997 with his experience and I learnt a lot from him. I think he [Edinson Cavani] has come in and almost been a similar type of influence," Solskjaer told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's game against Arsenal, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"We were young strikers learning off Teddy, now Cavani has Mason, Marcus and Anthony learning off him. Edinson has been a great addition.

"He leads by example, he goes about his job professionally. It's his passion, he loves football, he loves working hard for the team. It is never me before anyone else, the team is always first.

"If he makes a mistake he is the one who is always trying to make up for it. If he makes a run to the near post and misses he will do it again and again. He believes in what he has been doing his whole football life."

'Another Fernandes this January unlikely'

United transformed their fortunes on the pitch last January with the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, with the Portuguese midfielder going on to have a remarkable first 12 months in England.

Solskjaer says fans should not expect another transformative signing this winter due to the financial implications of the pandemic, but said the club have continued discussions around recruitment and will re-evaluate their situation ahead of the summer market.

"The world is a different place, the financial world is a different one as well compared to a year ago. Let's see where we are at in the summer," he said.

'Diallo needs taste of English football'

United completed the signing of Amad Diallo from Atalanta on a four-and-a-half-year deal earlier this month but the 18-year-old will have to earn a spot in the first-team squad by impressing for the club's U23 side against Liverpool on Saturday.

"He's trained really well. [He is with the U23s] to get match exposure and get game time. He wasn't going to be part of the first-team squad travelling down to London this weekend.

"We thought let's get [him] a taste of English football and what better match than against Liverpool."

'I want what is best for Lingard and Rojo'

With Jesse Lingard heading to West Ham on loan and Marcos Rojo looking set to leave the club for a return to Argentina, Solskjaer says he has always tried to do what is best for his players even if that meant a future away from Old Trafford.

"My job is to manage the club, but I try to stand by the players and do the best thing for them. If Jesse could have had a bigger part to play for us then of course we would have liked to keep him. It's not worked out for him because we have been lucky with injuries and done well in the league.

"He has been patient and trained well, his character and professionalism has been top, then it is easier to help players.

"Marcos is a guy who wears the shirt with pride. He loved playing for United, every time he has given absolutely everything.

"He has had to return home for medical help, he has had a baby as well so we are thinking about his family. He wants to play football so hopefully things will work out for him."