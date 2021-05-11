Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain suffers ankle ligament damage and faces race to make Europa League final

Harry Maguire twisted his ankle and was replaced by Eric Bailly at Villa Park; Manchester United play Villarreal in the Europa League final on May 26; England play Austria (June 2) and Romania (June 6) before their first Euro 2020 group game against Croatia on June 13

Tuesday 11 May 2021 17:42, UK

Harry Maguire (AP)
Image: The injury saw Harry Maguire substituted off for the first time a Premier League match for Manchester United

Harry Maguire is facing a fitness race to make the Europa League final against Villarreal on May 26 after suffering ankle ligament damage.

The Manchester United captain was injured in a collision with Anwar El Ghazi in the second half of United's 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The centre-back was replaced by Eric Bailly, meaning he did not complete 90 minutes for the first time in the Premier League since joining United (72 games).

Maguire sat out Tuesday night's Premier League game with Leicester and is also likely to miss United's final matches of the league campaign against Liverpool, Fulham and Wolves.

"He's obviously had the scans and the good news is there is no fracture," Ole Solskjaer told MUTV ahead of the Leicester game.

"[There's] ligament damage but hopefully we will see him again this season. Hopefully, he'll be ready for the final."

Harry Maguire is injured in a collision with Anwar El Ghazi
Image: Harry Maguire was injured following a collision with Anwar El Ghazi

England take on Austria on June 2 and play Romania four days later, with their European Championship campaign starting against Croatia at Wembley on June 13.

Sky Sports News expect England manager Gareth Southgate to name his squad for the Euros on May 25.

