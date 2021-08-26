Diogo Dalot: Borussia Dortmund in talks to sign Manchester United right-back

Borussia Dortmund are in talks to sign Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot before the transfer window closes on August 31.

The 22-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford after signing from Porto for £19m three years ago.

But after spending last season on loan at AC Milan, the defender returned to the club in pre-season, producing solid displays which led to a place on the bench for Sunday's 1-1 draw at Southampton.

And with both Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe already leaving the club on loan moves to Norwich City and Aston Villa respectively, Dalot is currently the sole backup option to Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, it is thought Dortmund are interested in a loan with an option to buy next summer with interest also from AC Milan and Bayern Munich.

