Victor Lindelof: Manchester United defender undergoing tests following breathing difficulties

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is underdoing investigations into the cause of the breathing difficulties he suffered on Saturday but it is not believed to be related to the Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Lindelof, who the club says has "recovered well", was substituted in the second half at Carrow Road and left the field holding his chest.

It was unclear whether the 27-year-old would have been available to face Brentford on Tuesday, before the match was postponed after United made a request to the Premier League to delay the fixture.

"Victor is currently undergoing a series of precautionary investigations," the club said in a statement.

"However, he has recovered well from the episode he experienced in the match against Norwich.

"All indications are that this is not linked to any COVID outbreak within the club."

The club said they recorded a "small number" of positive Covid cases among first-team players and staff who took lateral flow tests on Sunday, a day after they beat Norwich.

Those positive results were confirmed after PCR tests were undertaken on Monday, and those who have the virus are currently isolating.

Lindelof's wife Maja has revealed that her husband has been given a heart monitor as club doctors try to understand the cause of the problems he suffered.

In a blog entry posted on Monday, she wrote: "It was a scary match to watch and Victor was very concerned afterwards. Yesterday he did a lot of tests and has a heart monitor on for two days to make sure everything is OK.

"Everything seems to be OK as luck would have it and we are waiting for answers to the last tests that will end tomorrow."

Although Rangnick had given a positive update on Lindelof's condition immediately after the Norwich match, goalkeeper David De Gea had revealed his own concern, saying the incident had reminded him of Christian Eriksen and Sergio Aguero, who are both currently sidelined with heart issues.

Former Manchester City striker Aguero is expected to announce his retirement from playing on Wednesday.

