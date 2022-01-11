Marcus Rashford: Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick unsure why forward is struggling

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick admits he is unsure why Marcus Rashford is struggling for form after another disappointing night for the forward in Monday's 1-0 win against Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

Rashford, who has managed just three goals for his club this season, failed to make an impact in the third-round tie at Old Trafford before being taken off with less than five minutes left.

Despite another laboured performance from United, Scott McTominay's first-half header was enough to send them through to the fourth round, where they will play Championship side Middlesbrough.

Image: Scott McTominay scored at Old Trafford to secure the win

But Rashford's decision-making left United fans frustrated, with many questioning a key moment in the second half when he failed to make any attempt to challenge Villa 'keeper Emi Martinez after he parried Mason Greenwood's effort towards the penalty spot.

Asked why the academy graduate was underperforming, interim manager Rangnick said: "Actually I don't know. I think he's trying hard. In training he was doing well in the last couple of days, that's why he was quite rightly in the starting XI.

"I think in the first half we found him quite often, but we also tried to get him into the box. In the second half that was not that often the case and that's why at the end of the game I decided to make two changes with Anthony Elanga and Jesse Lingard.

"It was very important to progress into the next round. Yes [confidence is important] especially for strikers - it's important that they score goals on and off, that there are moments of success.

"Of course it would be good, for example, for Marcus if he could score a goal but as long as he's trying, as long as he's training well I don't see that much of a problem."

What's gone wrong for Rashford this season?

On Boxing Day, the Soccer Saturday panel had their say on Marcus Rashford's difficult first half of the season:

Alan McInally

"He was 18 years old and was carrying Manchester United for a year-and-a-half. There was no help from anyone around him, there were no big stars to help him, and he was the up-and-coming star.

"Then he gets injured, breaks his back, still plays for England and is still asked to keep Manchester United in the position he's in.

"Then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comes in, stays too long, and probably should have got the sack after they didn't beat Villarreal in the Europa League final.

"But in the games his decision-making has not been good, and he hasn't had that spark. He's usually got that extra yard.

"I'm not just going to blame the external factors, but I still think Manchester United owe him some slack considering what he's done for them already. And I do think he'll come good.

"I'd play Mason Greenwood bang in the middle - he's an excellent goalscorer - Ronaldo can play on the left, Rashford on the right."

Lee Hendrie

"There's lots of forwards at Manchester United, and the position he plays, if you're hoping to build confidence and momentum, you want to be playing week in, week out. You have to be given that chance, you have to be given that time to play.

"We know Marcus Rashford can score goals, create goals, and has ability. He's one of those players whose confidence, you can see, is down. Where do you play him? You need to get a position right for him first and foremost, even in the middle or out wide. Then you need to get minutes into him, and all of a sudden he'll score goals.

"It hasn't worked for him at all this season, but I do think he'll come good. He's 24 and I still feel there's a lot more to come from Marcus Rashford. But I do feel there are too many forwards in Manchester United's side."

Paul Merson

"I do think the Rashford situation is to do with the Ronaldo signing. I think Solskjaer had a plan, with all those away games undefeated, to have Sancho on one side, Rashford on the other, counter-attacking football and Edinson Cavani two of every three games, and then a Greenwood coming in when Cavani doesn't play.

"Rashford could then start picking up the ball on the halfway line, where he can start running at players, but that isn't happening. Everyone is looking for Ronaldo, and this is the problem!"

United flatter to deceive again

Sky Sports' Oliver Yew:

"It was job done for Manchester United, but only just!

"Steven Gerrard will be left scratching his head on the bus home from Old Trafford, wondering how his side didn't get something from this entertaining FA Cup tie.

"Villa were by far the better side as they passed their way through Manchester United time and time again, just as Wolves did in their win at Old Trafford in the Premier League a week ago as Ralf Rangnick's side's failings of the last few weeks appeared again.

"McTominay and Fred may have combined for what proved to be United's winning goal in the opening stages, but time after time United were overrun in the middle of the park as Villa piled the pressure on the hosts.

"The frustrations of the home fans were evident as passes went astray and Villa continued to dominate the game, and on a different day, Gerrard's men would have got their reward.

"However, it was to be United's day as they held on for a much-needed win to ease the pressure slightly on Rangnick."

What's next?

In less than a week these two sides will go head to head once again, but this time it will be at Villa Park and in the Premier League - live on Sky Sports - on Saturday, with kick-off at 5:30pm.

Philippe Coutinho has completed his Aston Villa medical and will be ready to play in Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester United.

Coutinho is in France completing paperwork for his work permit, and will join up with his new team-mates on Wednesday to take part in his first training session.

After recovering from Covid, Coutinho will need a few games to regain full match fitness but it is thought the former Liverpool midfielder will make himself available for the visit of United on Saturday, which is live on Sky Sports.

Coutinho is moving to Villa on loan until the end of the season, but the deal includes an option to buy the 29-year-old for £33m at the end of the season.

Villa are paying less than 50 per cent of Coutinho's weekly wage, plus bonuses, Sky Sports News has been told, and he even agreed to a pay cut, with other clubs offering deals that would have seen him earn 100 per cent of his Barca wage.