Man Utd supporting Victor Lindelof and family after break-in at house during Brentford game

Manchester United are supporting Victor Lindelof and his family after their house was broken into during Wednesday's Premier League match against Brentford.

The Sweden international played the entirety of the 3-1 win, with wife Maja Nilsson Lindelof saying she hid in a room with her children before the intruders entered the house.

A United statement read: "We can confirm that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof's house during the away game against Brentford.

"His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken. This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support.

"We encourage anyone with information about the crime to contact the police."

In an Instagram story, Lindelof's wife Maja said: "During Victor's game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house in Manchester.

"I was home alone with both kids but we managed to hide and lock ourselves in a room before they entered our house.

"We are OK under the circumstances but it was obviously a very traumatic and scary moment for both and my little kids.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win against Brentford in the Premier League

"We are now in Sweden and are spending some time off with our families."

Ralf Rangnick, United's interim manager, confirmed Lindelof will not be involved against West Ham on Saturday in order to be with his family.

"I spoke with him at length on our flight back home from London and also this morning we spoke for about 20 minutes, 25 minutes," the German said.

"He told me what had actually happened and that this was really a traumatic event, especially for his wife and even the three-year-old son.

"He said to me that he right now needs to stay at home. He doesn't want to leave his wife and his family on their own, which I can fully understand being a father of two children myself.

"We agreed that he will not be training today and also not be on duty tomorrow for the game."

Sancho doubtful for West Ham clash

Jadon Sancho may also be missing against West Ham having been given compassionate leave following the death of a family member.

"He didn't train yesterday (Thursday) because he still asked us to be able not to train since he attended that funeral on Wednesday," Rangnick said.

"It still affected him quite a lot. He will be expected back to training this afternoon at three o'clock, but right now it's not sure if he will be available for the game tomorrow.

"It was an important member of the family, somebody he was very close to all his life, therefore I have to wait and see, speak to him before training and after training and then take the decision if he will be available for tomorrow."

Follow every Man Utd game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Man Utd latest? Bookmark our Man Utd news page, check out Man Utd's fixtures and Man Utd's latest results, watch Man Utd goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Man Utd games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Man Utd as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.