Marcus Rashford: Erik ten Hag says Man Utd forward is not for sale amid reported interest from Paris St-Germain

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has rubbished reports suggesting Marcus Rashford could be sold to Paris St-Germain this summer.

The Daily Mirror wrote on Friday that PSG have an interest in the England forward, following speculation this week the French club could be preparing a £75m bid.

PSG are looking for replacement attacking options with star striker Kylian Mbappe heading to Real Madrid - but United boss Ten Hag says Rashford is part of his club's long-term plans after signing a new contract last summer, which runs until 2028.

"We didn't re-sign him last season for four years [to a new contract] with the intention to sell him. No," said Ten Hag.

"He should be part of this project. It's not a subject we talk about."

Rashford has scored just seven Premier League goals this season, 10 fewer than he managed in an impressive 2022/23 campaign.

However, with strikes in each of his last two appearances, Ten Hag and United supporters will hope to see Rashford deliver again on Sunday, when United host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals. His pace could be a key asset for United, who Ten Hag says will try to get in behind Liverpool's backline.

"We are very good when there is space in the back of the defending line," said Ten Hag. "That will be also our intention for Sunday, we will go and be brave and go forward where it's possible. We know when there is space in the back of their defending line we can exploit it - but we have to get to that point, to outplay them, get the balls there and that demands good strategy in the key moments."

United's attacking options could also be boosted by the return of Rasmus Hojlund. The Denmark international has been out for the past four games with a muscle injury but Ten Hag says Hojlund, along with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Mount, is now back in full training.

"We had a good week, [Hojlund, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka] returned on the pitch. Partly at the start of this week and [on Friday] we had a session and they were all training.

"I think [they're available] we have one session [on Saturday] and we have to see how they recover from this. It looks good.

"Tom Heaton is back as well. Mason Mount trained all week with us. Some full sessions with us. So it's looking good."

FA Cup quarter-final: Man Utd vs Liverpool, 3.30pm, Sunday Follow Man Utd vs Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday with our live coverage across the Sky Sports website and App, kick-off 3.30pm.

Ten Hag says victory in this cup tie could turn around Man Utd's season.

"We never got turned around so far [in terms of form]," he said. "We had our opportunities but we missed our opportunities. Sunday we have another good opportunity to get the momentum. The players showed lately, from January on, we are in a very good [run] of games, a lot of wins. They have to believe they can do it. Now we have to take the momentum.

"That is what I feel when I train with them around the games, they have belief, good confidence and good spirit to go and play and get the turnaround."

Klopp: Salah ready for Man Utd

Image: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah stepped up his recovery from injury with a 30-minute cameo against Man City last weekend

While United could welcome striker Hojlund back to their line-up, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Mohamed Salah is fit and ready to play at Old Trafford, where he'll be hoping to improve a remarkable record against Liverpool's rivals.

Salah has scored 12 goals in 13 matches against United and looks in the mood to extend that streak, after scoring one and setting up three more when he made his first start since New Year's Day in Liverpool's 6-1 demolition of Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Salah played the full 90 minutes in that match, despite only recently returning from a hamstring problem, but Klopp is convinced the Egypt star can go again on Sunday.

"Mo is definitely ready," said Klopp. "Ibou [Konate] did not train [on Friday], we have to see if he can train [on Saturday], so it will be a tight race, which we may lose.

"Bobby [Clark] felt much better, a little swelling, he is fine and Ryan [Gravenberch] trained again so he is ready."

On Salah's record against United, he said: "Mo is pure quality. Ask him what he likes about Manchester United, but the more we talk about it the less likely it is going to happen again, so that is why I don't like to talk too much!

"He is just an exceptional guy, a world-class player and how we dealt without him was just unbelievable. The boys did well, but it's better to have him around and on the pitch rather than just in the dressing room.

"So good, we could build it now with minutes and he is ready for Sunday."

