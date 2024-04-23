Erik ten Hag: Man Utd manager hits back at media for 'embarrassing' reaction to FA Cup semi-final win

Man Utd limped into the FA Cup final by beating Coventry on penalties having let a 3-0 lead slip and almost lost the tie in the last minute of extra-time; Erik ten Hag: "The reaction from the media was embarrassing. The comments are a disgrace"; Man Utd face Man City in final on May 25
Tuesday 23 April 2024 12:45, UK
Erik ten Hag has hit back at the media for its "embarrassing" reaction to Manchester United's narrow FA Cup semi-final victory over Coventry, describing certain comments as a "disgrace".
United limped into the FA Cup final by winning on penalties having let a 3-0 lead slip and almost lost the tie in the last minute of extra-time when Coventry had a goal disallowed by an ultra-tight VAR call.
Ten Hag defended his side's display immediately after the game, insisting he was "not embarrassed" about the manner of the victory, and the Dutchman strongly reiterated his views on Tuesday.
"No, I absolutely can't understand the reaction [from the media]," Ten Hag said.
"You asked the question: 'Was it embarrassing?' No, the reaction from you was embarrassing.
"In top football, it's about results. We made it through to the final and we deserved it. Not just in this game, but also the other games. We were in control until the last 20 minutes, and we also had bad luck.
"We were clearly very lucky in the end with the penalties, but we made it to the final and that is a huge achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years.
"So, the comments are a disgrace."
Ten Hag delivered his sharp verdict before revealing he has more injury concerns ahead of Wednesday's Premier League match against Sheffield United at Old Trafford.
Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are struggling to be fit following Sunday's win at Wembley, while Alejandro Garnacho was substituted during that game because of a fitness concern but should be available to face the Blades - along with captain Bruno Fernandes.
"We had a problem with Garnacho so that's why we took him off, but he will be fine," Ten Hag said.
"McTominay we have to assess but is doubtful, Rashford is doubtful as well. There was also an issue with Bruno, but I think he can make it."
April 24: Sheffield United - Premier League (H), kick-off 8pm
April 27: Burnley - Premier League (H), kick-off 3pm
May 6: Crystal Palace - Premier League (A), kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
May 12: Arsenal - Premier League (H), kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
May 15: Newcastle - Premier League (H), kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
May 19: Brighton - Premier League (A) - kick-off 4pm
May 25: Man City - FA Cup final (Wembley), kick-off 3pm
