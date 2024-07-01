Dan Ashworth: Manchester United agree deal to hire Newcastle sporting director

Manchester United have reached a deal with Newcastle to hire their sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The 53-year-old will commence his new role at Old Trafford with immediate effect.

Newcastle initially were demanding £20m compensation for the former FA Technical Director, with Man Utd looking to pay a fraction of that, but a compromise has been reached in the last few days.

The deal also helped Newcastle comply with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) this month. Ashworth has been on gardening leave at Newcastle since February.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports, you can follow @SkySportsNews on X to get the latest updates and you can also now follow Sky Sports' WhatsApp channel.