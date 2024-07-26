Harry Maguire exclusive: England defender says he is part of Man Utd's future

Harry Maguire says he has been told he is part of Manchester United's future as the defender wants to help bring more success back to the club.

Despite more turbulent times last season at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag's side finished the season on a high by beating Man City at Wembley to win the FA Cup final.

Maguire, who almost left the club last summer, made 22 Premier League appearances last term with United suffering a host of defensive injuries through the season.

The 31-year-old's own season was curtailed by injury with Maguire missing the final games of the season, including the FA Cup final and Euro 2024.

However, speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Maguire is looking forward to his future at the club having been told he is firmly part of the plans going forward at Old Trafford.

Image: Maguire featured for United 22 times in the Premier League last season

When asked if he wants to stay at Old Trafford, Maguire said: "Unless the club tell me I'm up for sale or I'm not wanted there anymore.

"Everything I've heard and the action I've been shown from the club, I'm part of the future and it is time to crack on and make this club successful again, challenging for the big trophies.

"That's what this club demands."

Maguire: Past few months toughest of my career

Image: Maguire missed the FA Cup final and Euro 2024 through injury

Maguire went on to open up about the injury issues that plagued the end of his season and saw him miss out on featuring in the FA Cup final win and England's run to the Euro 2024 final.

The defender, speaking ahead of Man Utd's pre-season clash with Arsenal in Los Angeles on July 28 (kick-off 1am), said he suffered mentally and described the past few months as the toughest of his career.

Image: Maguire said missing the end of last season was the toughest moment of his career

"It was a real tough moment in my career. It was probably the toughest moment in my career to date," he said.

"To get myself into a position where all year I've worked hard to play at the end of the season and to play in these big games, cup finals and then to go to the Euros and try to win the tournament for my country.

"I felt like I got myself in a great position physically and mentally to go and perform at the highest level, and to face the setback I did with the injury, it was a real tough moment for me."

Maguire: Hard not be with England at Euros Man Utd defender Harry maguire:



"Obviously, you see the Euros being played so you can't really go hiding from it all, but I have great friends and great family. I have great support around me. I enjoyed my holidays, even though it was tough mentally.



"I managed to watch the games. They were such important games. I have been a massive England fan throughout my life so it was obviously so hard not to be there."

'FA Cup final win really impressive'

Image: Bruno Fernandes lifts the FA Cup at Wembley

Maguire is now looking forward to the new season at Man Utd under Ten Hag, who recently signed a new contract at the club until 2026.

Ten Hag's future as United boss had been in doubt at the end of the season but the club decided to keep the Dutchman and he has been given an extra two years to continue at Old Trafford.

Man Utd's pre-season schedule... July 15: Man Utd 0-1 Rosenborg

July 20: Man Utd 2-0 Rangers

July 28: Man Utd vs Arsenal - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, kick-off 1am

August 1: Man Utd vs Real Betis - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, kick-off 5am

August 4: Man Utd vs Liverpool - Brice Stadium, South Carolina, kick-off 12.30am

August 10 - Community Shield: Man City vs Man Utd - Wembley, kick-off 3pm

Maguire said: "There was so much talk in the week leading up to the cup final. The media attention on the manager was really bad, but big credit to him and the way he handled it.

"It was really impressive and for the lads to pull off a great performance, the manager and his staff had a big part to play in that cup final victory as well.

"Going into the summer, no-one knew what was happening, but the decision has been made now.

"We've got new members of staff with Ruud [van Nistelrooy] and Rene [Hake]. Everyone is looking forward to the season and hopefully we make it a successfully."

Heaton: Good foundations for success at Man Utd Man Utd goalkeeper Tom Heaton:



"Two trophies in two years in the manager's reign has been excellent.



"Looking forward, we have a good foundation. There's obviously new ownership now and a real clear idea of where they want to take the club. We can feel that.



"We all know where Man Utd should be. We are not there at this moment in time and we are trying to bridge that gap. It's about incrementally building that and doing it in the future, and I think we have a real good foundation to do that.



"There's a hunger and an appetite to bring success back to the football club, win trophies and be at the top of the Premier League. It's what we want to do."

Manchester United will start their 2024/25 Premier League season with a home fixture against Fulham, live on Sky Sports, and face Liverpool in the opening month of the season.

The opening game of the new campaign will be played on Friday August 16, with kick-off at 8pm.

United then travel to Brighton before their first big derby of the season at home to Liverpool with the game currently scheduled for Saturday August 31.

The reverse fixture will be played at the start of 2025 with a trip to Anfield on January 4.

Fans will have to wait until December for the first Manchester derby of the season, away at Manchester City on December 14. The reverse fixture at Old Trafford will be played on April 5.

Boxing Day will see Man Utd travel to Wolves, and they will finish the 2024/25 campaign at home to Aston Villa on May 25.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.