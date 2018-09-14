Ruben Loftus-Cheek has shin injury, says Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Ruben Loftus-Cheek picked up a shin injury with England

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a doubt for Chelsea this weekend after picking up a shin injury on international duty with England.

The Blues midfielder limped off in the 61st minute during England's friendly win against Switzerland on Tuesday night, and he looks set to miss the visit of Cardiff to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Loftus-Cheek's boss Maurizio Sarri confirmed the injury on Friday, and also explained how Emerson Palmieri and Davide Zappacosta could be sidelined.

He said: "So yesterday there were some problems, fever and sore throats for Emerson and Zappacosta and a little problem after the match with the national team for Loftus.

"The right tibia, but today I don't know the situation with the doctor, I don't know if tomorrow he will be able to play.

West Ham vs Chelsea Live on

"I have to speak with the doctor and I have to see the last training session."

Earlier N'Golo Kante praised midfield team-mate Loftus-Cheek saying he was ready to stamp his authority on the first team.

Sarri also opened up on the prospect of John Terry returning to the club in a coaching capacity during today's press conference.

The former Blues skipper left Aston Villa at the end of last season and this week turned down a move to Russian side Spartak Moscow.