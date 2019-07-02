Frank Lampard to become Chelsea boss by Thursday

1:56 Kaveh Solhekol says Chelsea are taking a 'bit of a risk' on Frank Lampard, but believes the move will improve the club's relationship with the fans Kaveh Solhekol says Chelsea are taking a 'bit of a risk' on Frank Lampard, but believes the move will improve the club's relationship with the fans

Frank Lampard will be confirmed as the new Chelsea manager by Thursday, Sky Sports News understands.

It is believed the 41-year-old has been seeking assurances about owner Roman Abramovich's expectations and the club's plans once FIFA's transfer embargo expires.

Sky Sports have been told the interview process included an open exchange of views, with both sides wanting to be certain the relationship would work for them.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia asked Lampard about his lack of experience as a manager, his vision for the club, and whether he would look to give opportunities to Chelsea's younger players.

0:38 Gary Neville says Lampard would give gametime to Chelsea's youngsters but admits he would also have to maintain the club's continued tradition of success Gary Neville says Lampard would give gametime to Chelsea's youngsters but admits he would also have to maintain the club's continued tradition of success

Similarly, Lampard asked searching questions about Chelsea's expectations, what constitutes success, and their transfer plans once the club is free to trade again.

However, Chelsea's all-time leading scorer also told Abramovich he doesn't expect any special treatment, and that he wants to be judged as any other coach would be - by results on the pitch.

Sky Sports have also been told Lampard didn't ask for guarantees to be given time to make an impact - even though when he signs the contract, Lampard will be Chelsea's fourth manager in less than four years.

Negotiations over the financial terms and duration of Lampard's contract were relatively easy to agree, Sky have also been told.

Once Lampard's move is complete, Derby County will then be free to pursue his replacement with former PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahce head coach Philip Cocu remaining their first choice.

Negotiations with his representatives are ongoing with the Dutchman a free agent after leaving Turkey, but is wanting more detail on Derby's plans for the squad before committing to the job.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight.

Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.