Chelsea midfielder Kenedy on verge of loan move to Getafe

Kenedy has failed to break into Frank Lampard's first team squad

Chelsea midfielder Kenedy is undergoing a medical in Spain ahead of a possible season-long loan move to Getafe.

The Brazilian, who is in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, spent the last 18 months on loan at Newcastle and despite featuring in Chelsea's pre-season, has failed to break into Frank Lampard's first-team squad.

Kenedy made 28 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions last season, scoring one goal.

The 23-year-old had previously been linked with a move to Serie A side Sassuolo.

Chelsea paid Fluminense £6.3m in 2015 for the former Brazil U20 international.