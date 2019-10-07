Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic eager for more chances to impress

Christian Pulisic came off the bench against Southampton to make his first appearance in four Premier League matches at the weekend

Christian Pulisic is keen to build on recent momentum after impressing in a cameo appearance as a late substitute against Southampton.

Since completing his big-money switch from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea, Pulisic has started just three Premier League games and was left out of Frank Lampard's squad completely when Chelsea beat Lille in the Champions League last week.

Mason Mount, Ross Barkley, Willian and Pedro have all usurped the 21-year-old American forward, who still awaits his first goal for Chelsea.

"Obviously I haven't been getting as many minutes as I would like," Pulisic said.

"I'm not just going to throw a [tantrum] and give up ever, so if I'm on the bench it doesn't mean the gaffer doesn't think I'm a part of the team.

"Of course [it was difficult to be left out at Lille]. You want to play, be on the field and be in the team as much as you can and it hurt not to be there, but I'm happy I got my opportunity at Southampton."

Pulisic looked sharp as a late substitute in the 4-1 win at St Mary's on Sunday, creating an assist for Michy Batshuayi's goal late on for the Blues.

He insists the £58m transfer fee has not weighed him down but he is aware of criticism of his performances.

"You can't completely ignore it. I don't live under a rock," he said. "I hear things, I see things, but I do my best to block it out.

"The outside opinions don't matter as much to me as to what's in the team and myself and the people who care about me."