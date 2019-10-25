Frank Lampard: Raheem Sterling can be Callum Hudson-Odoi's role model

Callum Hudson-Odoi played 90 minutes of Chelsea's midweek victory over Ajax

Frank Lampard believes Manchester City's Raheem Sterling can be a role model for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi, 18, has made four assists in five matches across the Premier League and Europe so far this term since returning from an Achilles injury.

The winger, who scored twice as England U21s beat Austria 5-1 recently, became the youngest player to start a Champions League fixture for the Blues since Josh McEachran in December 2010, in their 1-0 win at Ajax.

Sterling has 12 goals in 13 matches at the beginning of the campaign, and Lampard thinks Chelsea academy graduate Hudson-Odoi can learn from the Man City winger's consistent performances.

"I only want the best for him and I mention Raheem Sterling because he is such a good role model for young English players who play in a similar position to him," Lampard said.

"Because of hard work behind the scenes you can see what Raheem has brought to his game in all senses and that is what I want from Callum, that starts with training where he can get every ounce out of it.

"From the moment he came back onto the training pitch we have been on at him with what he can do to improve - off the ball, on the ball, all the things that will make him a really top player."

Raheem Sterling celebrates his Champions League hat-trick against Atalanta

Hudson-Odoi signed a new deal in the summer which will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2024, following interest from Bayern Munich earlier this year.

Former Derby boss Lampard admitted that securing Hudson-Odoi's future in west London was a high priority when he took the job at Stamford Bridge in July, and feels that the youngster has excelled since then.

"The minute I took the job I made contact with Callum because of the contract situation, it was absolutely the right decision for the club and that's why I got involved there," Lampard added.

"One thing with Callum is that I know him and Jody [Morris] knows him so we know the talent but we also know what more we want out of him, which is normal for any young player.

"It's been great to see him show signs of that and I'm pleased, it was a great night for him against Ajax. I am really happy with his progress."