Chelsea in talks to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens

Napoli's Dries Mertens is out of contract in the summer

Chelsea are in talks to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens as they attempt to bring in an attacking player late in the transfer window.

The 32-year-old, who is out of contract this summer, would cost at least £5m and is also interesting Inter Milan.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has become increasingly frustrated by lack of signings this month, particularly in an attacking area.

Mertens can play in any position across the front three and is being lined up to replace Olivier Giroud, who has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Speaking about Mertens in December, agent Federico Pastorello said: "If I think about a good opportunity in the market, it would be Mertens from Napoli. He is out of contract (in the summer).

"He is an amazing player. I think he will be soon the best scorer in the history of the club. He has proven himself in the Champions League because he scored in that competition and the national team. I think a player like that, out of contract is an amazing opportunity, even maybe for January.

"Every player really wants to play in the Premier League at least once. So I think he would be very happy to play in the Premier League. I know him very well tactically and technically and I think he can be a successful player for the Premier League."

From 16 appearances in Serie A this season, Dries Mertens has scored four goals from 47 shots, with above-average numbers for touches in the opposition box and crosses attempted

