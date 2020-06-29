Ross Barkley says Chelsea 'win trophies every year'

Ross Barkley (right) celebrates winning the FA Cup with Chelsea in 2018

Ross Barkley believes Frank Lampard's ruthless desire to win trophies can give Chelsea the edge in the FA Cup.

The England midfielder's strike beat Leicester 1-0 on Sunday to set up a semi-final tie with Manchester United.

Lampard won the competition four times as a player with Chelsea and Barkley - who won the FA Cup with the Blues in 2018 - feels the manager will continue to push the players for glory.

"It's the mentality of the club and the gaffer since he's been back," Barkley said. "He wants to win every game and it's a trophy. Chelsea are a massive club, we win trophies every year and everyone's motivated with every FA Cup game.

"Even before the lockdown we had big results against big sides and since we've been back we beat Man City in the week and at Leicester, against an excellent side, we won the game.

Barkley made a big impact as a second-half substitute on Sunday

"It's given us confidence and hopefully we continue with it."

It was Barkley's third FA Cup goal of the season and just his fourth of the campaign.

He is yet to score in the Premier League - with Chelsea fourth - but believes having the club's 211-goal record scorer as manager can inspire him,

"The gaffer encourages it, he likes the midfielders getting into the box,' he added. "In training every day, with repetition of arriving in the box, he encourages that and gives us tips.

"In this game it paid off for me and any midfielder that plays for us that gets in the box will get goals."

0:51 Frank Lampard says Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has the talent to reach the heights of Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling and Sadio Mane Frank Lampard says Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has the talent to reach the heights of Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling and Sadio Mane

Leicester remain a point ahead of Chelsea in the Premier League but have failed to win since returning following the enforced break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Foxes go to Everton on Wednesday, with James Maddison a doubt through his hip injury, and Demarai Gray knows they need to get back on track.

"We're in a great position in the Premier League. It's important we just maintain it, stay focused, and try and stay up there and get higher if we can," the winger told the club's website.