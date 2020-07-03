Emerson Palmieri: Inter Milan open transfer talks with Chelsea for Italy defender

Emerson Palmieri could be on his way back to Serie A

Inter Milan have opened talks with Chelsea over a deal for Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The 25-year-old has struggled to find regular first-team football since moving to Stamford Bridge from Roma in January 2018.

Emerson has made 19 appearances this season but has featured just once since last month's restart, which came in the FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester.

The Brazil-born defender is set to return to Serie A, with Inter looking to strengthen on the left after securing the services of right-sided wing-back Achraf Hakimi from Real Madrid earlier in the week for around £36m.

Emerson's arrival at Chelsea came during current Inter boss Antonio Conte's time in charge of the west London club.

Chelsea are in the market for a left-back and Sky Sports News reported last month Leicester's Ben Chilwell is their No 1 target.