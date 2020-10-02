Frank Lampard: Chelsea boss dismisses Jose Mourinho 'advice' claim after touchline row

Frank Lampard has dismissed Jose Mourinho's claim that he was simply offering advice to his former player when the two managers shared a heated exchange during their Carabao Cup match on Tuesday.

The pair clashed shortly after Chelsea had taken a first-half lead in the fourth-round tie at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, with Mourinho appearing to accuse Lampard of talking too much.

Erik Lamela's 83rd-minute equaliser cancelled out Timo Werner's first Chelsea goal, sending the game to spot-kicks. Tottenham scored each of theirs before Mason Mount pinged his effort off the post to send Lampard's side out.

Mourinho, who coached Lampard for four years during his two spells at Chelsea, explained after the game: "The only thing I was telling him, just an opinion of an old coach to a young talented coach, which was when the players need us, it is when they are losing."

Mourinho added: "With Frank, the most important thing is my feelings towards him rather than any words we exchanged. He always gave me everything he had as a player and I never forget that."

Asked about the exchange on Friday, Lampard said: "I don't think any remarks made on the touchline can be called advice. They can probably be wrapped us as advice after a game when you've managed to get back in the game and win on penalties.

"I would always be happy to take advice from fellow managers and everything around me, whether it be my players, my staff or people I respect in and out of football. That's what moulds you as a manager.

"I don't think the Jose incident was ever advice.

"On the touchline, if you look like you are trying to be what might be perceived as arrogant or if you're trying to portray a character, that can become not real or boring.

"I certainly don't do that, I just react as I see fit. I don't think people should expect us to not get caught up in the excitement."

Lampard asks for 'perspective' on slow start

Tuesday's cup exit added to a disappointing start to the season for Chelsea, having taken just four points from their opening three league matches, despite heavy investment in the playing squad.

Lampard remains confident his side will play with confidence during Saturday's game at home to Crystal Palace and says he is "not concerned" by their form.

"We've gone and won at Brighton which was a tough game and they've shown that in their form since," Lampard said.

"We lost to the champions [Liverpool] with 10 men for 45 minutes when it was 0-0 and then at West Brom, three clear mistakes make goals and we managed to get a point.

"Certainly some clear perspective needs to go into our first three games but of course we want to win the game against Palace.

"We want to find that feeling of win and win and win, which is absolutely capable of this team.

"We're very early on in the season, with players who are now becoming fit and new signings that will be getting more settled every day.

"I'm not concerned. We will attack the game with confidence and a real desire to win."

Chelsea consider loan moves for England youngsters

Having made a number of high-profile signings already in this transfer window, Chelsea are expected to reduce their squad size before Deadline Day on Monday, with a number of players linked with moves away.

Lampard says he has spoken honestly with England youngsters Callum Hudson-Odoi, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek about the possibility of a loan move this season.

"With every player in the squad, if it's a loan, you have to consider what's best for the player and the club," Lampard said.

"With those three players I would always take those things into consideration.

"I have a good relationship with them all and speak honestly with them. It's one we'll approach player by player over the next few days.

"Once the window shuts, every player that is here will be used because there is a long season coming up."

Chelsea have been the Premier League's biggest spenders so far, with Roman Abramovich overseeing an extensive - and expensive - overhaul.

Frank Lampard's attack has been transformed by the additions of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, while the club have also brought in goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes, and strengthened their defence with the signings of Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell.

Despite those defensive additions, Chelsea showed familiar frailties during their 3-3 draw with West Brom in the Premier League and could yet seek to bring in another body at centre-back and in defensive midfield. A late move for long-standing target Declan Rice should not be ruled out.

That, however, would depend on outgoings. Lampard has more than 30 first-team players at his disposal currently and he needs to trim that number. Antonio Rudiger could be on his way out, and is open to leaving the club on loan, while there are also doubts around the futures of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Emerson, Jorginho and Marcos Alonso, among others.

