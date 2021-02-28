Fikayo Tomori: AC Milan want talks with Chelsea over permanent option to buy

Fikayo Tomori has impressed AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini since joining from Chelsea on loan but the Italian club want to talk about the permanent option in the deal, which they feel is too high

Image: Fikayo Tomori joined AC Milan on loan in January for the rest of the season with an option to buy

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini wants to hold talks with Chelsea over Fikayo Tomori's permanent option clause.

Maldini says he is pleased with Tomori's performances since the defender joined on loan in January but believes the roughly £26m option is "very high".

"Tomori is a good talent and we have a buy-option clause," he told Sky in Italy ahead of their clash at Roma on Sunday.

"The price is very high. AC Milan will decide at the end of this season and we will discuss it with Chelsea's board."

Image: Tomori came through the Academy system at Chelsea

Tomori started at centre-back against Roma - his fourth in Serie A so far and fifth appearance overall since making the switch.

Maldini - a Milan legend of over 900 appearances - also said: "Tomori is a player who has particular characteristics of speed and intensity and for us, he was a reinforcement."

The 23-year-old Chelsea academy graduate was playing over usual first-choice Alessio Romagnoli and alongside Simon Kjaer.

Tomori fell out of favour under previous Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, after the Blues signed Thiago Silva and opted to keep hold of Antonio Rudiger last summer.

