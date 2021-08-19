Trevoh Chalobah: Chelsea to offer defender new contract after Thomas Tuchel talks

Trevoh Chalobah has two years left on his contract at Chelsea and will be offered a new deal after talks with Thomas Tuchel; the 22-year-old started and scored against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday

Friday 20 August 2021 00:04, UK

Image: Chelsea are set to offer Trevoh Chalobah a new contract

Chelsea are set to offer Trevoh Chalobah a new contract after his impressive recent displays.

The 22-year-old has two years left on his current deal and Chelsea will now open contract talks with the defender, following discussions with head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Chalobah played in the European Super Cup win against Villarreal, and started and scored in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

He has previously been on loan at Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and Lorient but is now expected to stay at Stamford Bridge this season.

Chelsea loan Emerson to Lyon

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has joined Lyon on loan for the remainder of the season.

Lyon will pay a loan fee of up to £1m for the 27-year-old Italy international, who can play at left-back or wing-back.

Meanwhile, AC Milan believe they are close to agreeing a deal to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko after holding a meeting with his representatives in Milan on Thursday.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Monaco in 2017 for £40m and has had loan spells with Milan, Monaco and Napoli.

