Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Rudiger's representatives holding talks over new contract

Chelsea are in talks with defender Antonio Rudiger's representatives over a new contract.

The Germany international has entered the final year of his current deal but told Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel he remains fully committed to the Premier League club.

However, Rudiger wants to assess all his options before deciding on the next step of his career.

Chelsea were in the process of extending the 28-year-old's contract last October ahead of allowing him to leave on loan when Tottenham, PSG and AC Milan were all interested.

A loan move did not materialise after Rudiger opted to stay and fight for his place, and he has become first choice since Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard.

He can sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January, with Real Madrid and PSG both interested.

Rudiger has made 153 appearances for Chelsea since joining from Roma in July 2017, winning the Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup and FA Cup.

Image: Tiemoue Bakayoko spent last season on loan at Napoli, while he was at AC Milan for the 2018-19 season

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for Tiemoue Bakayoko to join AC Milan on loan with an option to buy, while Davide Zappacosta is close to completing a permanent move to Atalanta.

Milan identified Bakayoko as a summer target back in June, when Sky Sports News reported the Serie A club also wanted Chelsea pair Olivier Giroud and Hakim Ziyech.

Giroud completed his move to Milan in July, and now Bakayoko - who spent the 2018-19 season on loan at the club - is nearing a return to Italy.

Bakayoko has failed to hold down a place in Chelsea's first team since arriving from Monaco for £40m in 2017.

He moved to Milan a year after making 29 Premier League appearances for Chelsea in 2017-18, and he then joined Monaco on loan in 2019-20 and Napoli a season later.

Meanwhile, Zappacosta is keen to return to Italy, with Atalanta emerging as the frontrunners after Fiorentina were in talks to sign the defender on loan over the weekend.

