Chelsea announce losses of £145.6m for year ending June 2021 due to Covid and reduced player sales

Chelsea have announced post-tax losses of £145.6m for the year up to June 30, 2021.

The club says the losses were predominantly caused by a lack of match-day income due to Covid, and a reduction in profit from player sales.

Chelsea's turnover actually increased thanks to a rise in broadcasting revenue, caused by the delayed finish to the 2019/20 season and their run to the final of the 2021 Champions League.

Chelsea's accounts state they are "reliant on Fordstam Limited for its continued financial support". The company is owned by Roman Abramovich, and has indicated it will continue to support the club "for the foreseeable future".

The 2020/21 season - the period covered by the latest set of accounts - saw Chelsea win the Champions League for the second time, finish fourth in the Premier League and reach the FA Cup final.

The Blues also changed their manager in January, sacking Frank Lampard and replacing him with Thomas Tuchel, who signed a two-year contract extension in June.

A furious Thomas Tuchel was left fuming at refereeing decisions in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Brighton and insisted it is "stupid" to think his depleted side can compete for the title after they fell further behind leaders Manchester City.

Danny Welbeck's injury-time goal, nodded in from a Marc Cucurella cross, cancelled out Romelu Lukaku's first-half header at Stamford Bridge and left Chelsea eight points behind Pep Guardiola's side in second place.

The Blues, already depleted by Covid and injuries, also lost Reece James and Andreas Christensen to hamstring and back problems respectively, but it was the refereeing which most irked Tuchel.

The 48-year-old felt Chelsea should have had a penalty in the second half when Christian Pulisic went to ground following a tackle by Joel Veltman, and he was also frustrated by Mike Dean's decision to penalise Mason Mount before he put the ball into the empty Brighton net shortly before the equaliser.

"Honestly, I would never normally say it, but we have a 100 per cent penalty against Christian Pulisic and we have a 50-50 challenge from Mason Mount right before the equaliser when the ball is going into the net," he said in his post-match press conference.

"Why does the referee even need to whistle before the ball is over the line? We have VAR to check. Why can we not wait and then check it, and then if he decides it's a foul, decide it then?

"Is he so sure? Or does he want to keep the tension up?

"And the penalty is a joke. It's honestly a joke from VAR not to interfere."

