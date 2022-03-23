Chelsea restrictions: Fans now able to buy certain match tickets after government licence amended

The UK government has made amendments to Chelsea's operating licence, meaning fans are now able to buy tickets to certain matches and Roman Abramovich can put £30m into the club to keep it running.

Chelsea fans can now buy tickets to away matches, cup games and women's fixtures. It means that fans will be able to purchase tickets for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace at Wembley on the weekend of April 16 and 17.

However, tickets for home Premier League games are still subject to restrictions. Only season ticket holders and those who purchased tickets before the UK government sanctioned owner Abramovich will be able to attend.

Visiting fans will be able to purchase tickets for Chelsea's remaining Premier League home fixtures, with all revenue going to the Premier League.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: "The Government has today made alterations to the licence to Chelsea Football club so that fans will be able to access tickets to away matches, cup games and women's fixtures.

Image: Roman Abramovich was recently sanctioned by the UK government after Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"I would like to thank fans for their patience while we have engaged with the football authorities to make this possible.

"Since Roman Abramovich was added to the UK's sanctions list for his links to Vladimir Putin we have worked extensively to ensure the club can continue to play football while ensuring the sanctions regime continues to be enforced."

The Premier League later said that any additional revenue they receive from Chelsea ticket sales will be donated to charities helping Ukrainian refugees.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Financial Times corporate finance and deals editor Arash Massoudi reveals why it is taking so long for Chelsea to come up with a shortlist of bidders

A spokesperson said: "Chelsea FC have requested and the Premier League agreed that this revenue will be donated to charity to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine. The beneficiary charities will be announced in due course after consultation with the club."

The changes mean that Chelsea fans will be able to purchase tickets to future Premier League away fixtures, with any revenue given to the host team.

For future FA Cup and Champions League matches, fans will be able to purchase tickets but again, revenue will go via the Premier League to the relevant competition organiser or home club rather than Chelsea in order to remain compliant with current sanctions.

In the case of Women's Super League fixtures, an exception will be made to allow fans to purchase home as well as away tickets as these games have not yet gone on general sale, and there is a risk of empty stands for these matches.

Future Chelsea Women's FA Cup tickets will be sold in the same manner as men's FA Cup tickets, with revenue being passed to the competition organiser.

Abramovich able to put £30m into running of Chelsea

The UK government are also allowing Abramovich to put up to £30m into Chelsea to keep the club in business before it is sold.

Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government on March 10.

Section 10.3 of Chelsea's amended operating license says: "Under this licence, subject to the conditions below, the Parent may pay the Club up to £30,000,000.00 in respect of cashflow or liquidity issues faced by the Club."

The Parent is Fordstam Ltd which is owned by Abramovich. Chelsea FC PLC is supported financially by Fordstam.

The Ricketts family are flying to London to meet key stakeholders of Chelsea as they wait to discover if they are on the shortlist of preferred bidders for the club.

The race to buy Chelsea is hotting up with the Raine Group meeting now to create a shortlist of the best-placed groups to take control of the club, with an announcement expected imminently and ownership of the Premier League club to change hands within a month.

Sky Sports News understands the purpose of the Ricketts' trip is to meet key stakeholders of the club, including the Chelsea Supporters' Trust and the Chelsea Pitch Owners.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brian Wolff from the Chelsea Chicago Supporters Club and Chelsea FC's fan forum overseas representative explains why he is opposed to the Ricketts family bid to buy the club

However, the family have faced backlash from the head of the Chelsea Chicago Supporters Club, Brian Wolff, who posted a letter to Twitter on Monday opposing the Ricketts' potential takeover of Chelsea.

The Ricketts family later said in a statement if they are successful in their bid to buy Chelsea they will actively promote the values of diversity and inclusion.

FULL STORY HERE

Image: Chelsea and Crystal Palace will meet in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley next month

To be rearranged: Leicester (H) Premier League

To be rearranged: Leeds (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

March 19 - Middlesbrough (a) FA Cup QF

April 2 - Brentford (H) Premier League

April 6 - Real Madrid (H) Champions League QF first leg

April 9 - Southampton (a) Premier League

April 12 - Real Madrid (a) Champions League QF second leg

April 16/17 - Crystal Palace (Wembley), FA Cup semi-final

April 20 - Arsenal (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 24 - West Ham (H) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 26/27 - Man City/Atletico Champions League SF first leg *

May 1 - Everton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 3/4 - Man City/Atletico Champions League SF second leg *

May 7 - Wolves (H) Premier League

May 14 - FA Cup final *

May 15 - Man United (a) Premier League

May 22 - Watford (H) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *

* Subject to progress