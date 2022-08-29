Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be a 'happy coach' no matter what happens in rest of transfer window

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he will be a "happy coach" after September 1, no matter what happens in the rest of the transfer window.

The Blues are still being linked with a number of players, including Anthony Gordon, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Tuchel admits he would like more options among his squad

However, he will not be spending too much time reflecting on who he could have signed this summer once the deadline passes at 11pm on Thursday.

"Right now, we could need some more players in some positions," Tuchel said in his pre-Southampton press conference.

"But it's very close to the end of the transfer window and when the first of September comes, I will be a happy coach no matter what happens, and I will try to find solutions, not think about what could have happened.

"Everything that matters in reality… In Southampton, we will find a way to win, to step up individually and push the team from my side. This is what we will do whether players come in or not.

"Without tough decisions, we will not get anywhere. We are used to competing for titles, we are used to competing at the highest level. If we don't have tough decisions, it will simply not happen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the match between Chelsea and Leicester City in the Premier League

"We hope to have 60 matches [this season], but we need to have a squad where everybody is ready to play and hopefully we will have a lot of difficult decisions to make.

"There are not enough tough decisions at the moment, I would like to have more of these decisions. That would mean we are in full competition mode."

Image: Anthony Gordon has also been linked with a late move to Chelsea

There could also be outgoings at Chelsea, with Callum Hudson-Odoi poised for a season-long loan move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Other players may have their heads turned in the final few days of the window, which Tuchel accepts, but says he expects 100 per cent commitment from the players still at the club once the deadline passes.

He added: "It's maybe human if there is a transfer window and they are not only with us at Cobham, so once they leave the building, they will have their phone on and they will get calls.

"They will think about their futures, their next steps and there is a World Cup coming, which everybody talks about and thinks about.

Image: Callum Hudson-Odoi could be on his way to the Bundesliga

"At the moment, I accept that it is like this, but from the first of September, there are no more excuses and no more distractions. I'm very happy when the transfer window is over because then we have different leverage to push players and the commitment has to be here 100 per cent. We will not accept 99.

"But the reality is that sometimes in the last few days of the transfer window that you have to accept it no matter what you wish for."

Image: Wesley Fofana is poised for a move to Chelsea before Thursday's deadline

Wesley Fofana is set to undergo his Chelsea medical on Monday ahead of a £70m move from Leicester.

Fofana has reportedly flown to the USA for the tests.

According to The Athletic, this is for new owner Toddy Boehly's "peace of mind" after Fofana's serious injury last season. He missed most of the campaign due to a fractured fibula.

Chelsea and Leicester reached a verbal agreement on Friday after a protracted saga over his valuation. Leicester had wanted more than the £80m they got from Manchester United for Harry Maguire.

This had frustrated the player and he was left out of the last two games against Chelsea and Southampton.

But Fofana is now expected to sign a six-year deal as a Chelsea player and fulfil his dream of emulating Didier Drogba by playing for the club.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

Who will be on the move this summer before the transfer window closes at 11pm on September 1?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News