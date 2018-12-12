Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool not 'invincible' despite unbeaten Premier League run

Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool are not feeling "invincible" despite their great start to the season.

Liverpool are the only remaining unbeaten team in England's top five divisions, leading Manchester City by a point at the top of the Premier League after 16 games.

The Netherlands international thinks Liverpool's weekend opponents Manchester United are capable of posing problems, despite their up and down campaign, and says Jurgen Klopp's side must maintain their work-rate if they are to preserve their unbeaten record.

"Invincible? No, not really," he said. "We know we have to do a lot to not lose games and even more to win it.

"We know we have to give a good performance every week to continue the run we are in.

"I don't really think we are invincible and, if we think that, we have a manager (Jurgen Klopp) that would put both feet on the ground."

The next test comes on Sunday at home to arch-rivals Manchester United, who are already 16 points behind in seventh, and suffered a disappointing result at Valencia on Wednesday.

Wijnaldum believes Jose Mourinho's side are undergoing a blip and are in a false position.

"Things can happen, everyone can have a bad season," he said.

"I think, the year before I came, Liverpool finished eighth, so those things can happen. That does not mean they are not a good team with good players.

Liverpool will bid to retain their unbeaten record at home to Manchester United on Sunday

"Last season, with the same players, they finished second. One season goes well, one season a little bit more difficult.

"It doesn't mean they have a bad team. They have good players, a good manager, and they know how to manage games and win games - or not to lose games.

"It is going to be difficult."