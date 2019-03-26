Friendlies: Liverpool's Sadio Mane scores in Senegal comeback and Argentina return to form

Liverpool's Sadio Mane proved an inspired substitution

Liverpool's Sadio Mane came off the bench to help Senegal to a 2-1 comeback win over Mali in Tuesday's friendly.

Mane was introduced with a quarter of a hour remaining in Dakar - shortly after Adama Traore had broken the deadlock for the visitors - and equalised three minutes from time with a neat run and finish.

Moussa Konate completed the quickfire rally for the hosts by netting a second in stoppage-time. After losing 1-0 to Colombia at the 2018 World Cup, Senegal are now unbeaten in six international matches.

Angel Correa scored Argentina's late winner against Morocco

Argentina's Angel Correa scored seven minutes from time to snatch a 1-0 win away to Morocco in a friendly on Tuesday and a much needed boost after their weekend defeat by Venezuela.

Correa came off the bench to score after being set up by Matias Suarez to add some gloss to an unconvincing week for the Argentines, who had talisman Lionel Messi back in the team on Friday in Madrid but lost 3-1 to Venezuela.

Paulo Dybala led the attack on Tuesday in place of the absent Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel di Maria .

In other friendlies, Aston Villa's Jonathan Kodja scored a last-gasp penalty to give Ivory Coast a 1-0 win over Liberia, while Nigeria beat an Egypt side without Mo Salah 1-0.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice from the bench and Roberto Firmino added another as Brazil beat Czech Republic 3-1 in Prague.