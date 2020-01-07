Neco Williams: Former Liverpool favourite Rob Jones helping youngster's progress

Neco WIlliams has already impressed in Liverpool's first team this season

Neco Williams is one of Liverpool’s crop of talented youngsters who have come to the fore this season in the Carabao Cup and most recently the FA Cup third-round win against Everton.

The 18-year-old full-back impressed when handed his opportunity, helping Jurgen Klopp's side to another clean sheet on Sunday.

Williams has developed at Liverpool's academy under the watchful eye of Rob Jones, a right-back who made 243 appearances for the club between 1991 and 1998.

Rob Jones burst onto the scene for Liverpool in the 90s alongside the likes of Jamie Redknapp and Steve McManaman

Jones, who regularly works at the Kirkby complex mentoring youth prospects, has known the Wales youth international for a long time.

"My son used to play with him," said Jones speaking to the club's official website.

"So even before I joined Liverpool when Brendan Rodgers asked me to come and start helping with the academy and mentoring, I knew Neco anyway.

Liverpool academy coach Rob Jones has mentored Neco WIlliams

"It's no surprise he would go into the first team and do well. I had no worries about him at all. I was pretty confident that he would go in there and play like he did [against Everton]. He's got such ability.

"I said this to Neco the other day: 'You'll need me more when things aren't going so right'.

"At the moment when I see him playing well, getting the crosses in and defending well, I'm just sort of a friend to him and he knows I'm there."

The Everton game was only Williams' second outing for the first team following the 5-5 Carabao Cup tie against Arsenal in October. He provided an assist for Divock Origi's equaliser on that occasion.

Training regularly at Melwood and impressing the coaching staff saw Williams included in the 20-man squad that travelled to Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Williams (front left) was a member of Liverpool's Club World Cup-winning squad

Entering a dressing room full of world-class stars and proven winners could have been somewhat daunting for a teenager. However, Jones feels Williams' personality has been developing just as well as his footballing ability over the years.

"I've definitely noticed he's come on, not just on the football pitch but off the football pitch," the 48-year-old states. "That's what we work on as well - his personality.

"When you talk to him you get something back off him and he does listen and he'll ask you questions. He wants to learn.

"It's such a pleasure to work with somebody like that. You know that when you're trying to help them and tell them stuff that they are learning and listening."