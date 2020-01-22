Jurgen Klopp: Alisson exceeding expectations at Liverpool

1:05 Jurgen Klopp says goalkeeper Alisson is exceeding expectations at Liverpool in terms of his personality and character. Jurgen Klopp says goalkeeper Alisson is exceeding expectations at Liverpool in terms of his personality and character.

Alisson has not conceded a Premier League goal since the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on November 23 and his clean sheet-keeping ability will be tested when the runaway league leaders play at Wolves on Thursday night.

Klopp knew the Brazilian would set high standards at Anfield when he made him the world's most expensive goalkeeper in the summer but that he has been surprised by the personality Alisson has shown.

"As a goalkeeper, we knew what we were getting and yes he has made steps," he said. "As a person, he has exceeded expectations because he is just an outstanding guy.

"We have a lot of really good guys but he's a special person and that's great, yes. His character and his calmness helps us a lot and he makes the difficult things look easy.

"But he has to stay like this. For a goalkeeper, you make one little mistake and the ball is in the goal. He doesn't take it for granted so I don't take it for granted either. It's great to have him here."

Liverpool's game with Wolves earlier this season resulted in a 1-0 win for the Reds but was dominated by several VAR-related debates.

There was plenty of VAR controversy during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolves in December

"I understand it was difficult for Wolves to take but both of those decisions were completely right so there was no need to talk about VAR after that game," he said.

"Wolves are really difficult to play against. They play a three at the back or a five at the back and they make the pitch really big.

"They ask you for a lot of footwork, you have to run a lot and that's good. There are solutions to that but not without working a lot.

"You can't play on a 50 or 60 per cent basis against Wolves, you would have absolutely no chance. That's our challenge for that game."