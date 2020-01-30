Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a leader like Bob Paisley, says legend Ian Rush

0:47 Liverpool great Ian Rush believes Jurgen Klopp shares the same leadership skills with legendary manager Bob Paisley Liverpool great Ian Rush believes Jurgen Klopp shares the same leadership skills with legendary manager Bob Paisley

Liverpool great Ian Rush believes Jurgen Klopp shares the same leadership skills with legendary manager Bob Paisley.

Klopp's Liverpool side are closing in on the Premier League title, a feat they have not achieved since Kenny Dalglish led the Anfield club to a first-division crown in 1990.

Paisley won six league championships with the Reds and Rush - who played in two of those title triumphs - feels that if Klopp is able to emulate that feat he will become one of the club's greatest managers.

Premier League Highlights Live on

"Jurgen has got a great team around him but you need a leader - Bob Paisley was a leader and Jurgen Klopp is a leader," said Rush at the unveiling of a new statue of Paisley at Anfield. "He also gets to the supporters as well.

"The fans react to what he says and so do the players, and that's down to Jurgen Klopp."

Asked if Klopp could join the list of great Liverpool managers, Rush said: "Why not? To do that you've got to be successful and not just win the Champions League, but win the Premier League.

"All managers have been thriving for that since 1990 and it's become like the Holy Grail. If Jurgen can bring that to the club then he will be that and hopefully he'll be here for many, many years.

"Bob Paisley always used to say the easiest thing is to win the league, the hardest thing is to win it again and that's true. Liverpool were fantastic last year and didn't win the league but they have to go one better this year."