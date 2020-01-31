Danny Ings: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp delighted for Southampton striker

Danny Ings has now scored 24 goals for Southampton since joining from Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Danny Ings is "on fire" at the moment and is delighted to see his former striker thrive at Southampton.

Ings has scored 16 goals in 27 games this season, form which has seen him linked with a call-up the England squad ahead of Euro 2020.

He has now managed 24 goals for Southampton since joining from Liverpool in 2018, compared to just four goals over the course of his three injury-ravaged seasons at Anfield.

Ings returns to Merseyside to face the Premier League leaders on Saturday and Klopp says the 27-year-old will receive a warm welcome from everyone connected with Liverpool.

"Everybody in this building is so happy about the situation with Danny," said Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp has been impressed with his former striker

"Even if he is not anymore, he is still our boy, kind of. We all follow each step of his career, we are celebrating the goals he's scored but it will be different tomorrow, obviously.

"Apart from the games against us, we couldn't wish him better than we do. He's such a wonderful person.

"We had an intense time together here together, unfortunately he was not involved in enough game time.

"The decision he made going to Southampton was the perfect decision. He needed a little bit of time to get his rhythm back there but now he is on fire, like the whole team is on fire.

"The turnaround they've made is exceptional but for Danny, we couldn't be more happy."

