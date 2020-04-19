Dejan Lovren says Liverpool can have long-term success under Jurgen Klopp

Dejan Lovren says Liverpool want to continue to show everyone what they are capable of

Dejan Lovren says Liverpool are eager for more success and to show what they are capable of when football resumes following the coronavirus shutdown.

Liverpool are 25 points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League with football on hold and June 8 emerging as the best-case scenario for when the season could restart.

Lovren has witnessed the evolution of Klopp's side at Anfield, with Liverpool winning the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup in the last 12 months - and he believes the team can continue to progress.

Lovren told the Liverpool website: "It's a learning process. The core of the team is here, starting from the manager - he did a great job here from the beginning. He showed everyone that he has the abilities and the skills and he knows how to manage the team in bad moments and in good moments.

"We didn't stop work, that's the main point - we stayed hungry. This is what he brought to us. We are always hungry and will stay hungry.

"Once you try a good meal, you want to try it again - you don't stop. This is what is pushing us. We want to show to everyone what we are capable of.

Lovren believes Liverpool have a strong mix of youthful and experienced players in their squad.

"It's important to have a mix between really young players, the middle [age] players and the experienced players. I think we have it, this is the great balance.

"We are used to playing big finals and the big games and we know how to manage it. Even when we are 1-0 down we know what to do. This is why it's important to have a balance in the team.

"If we keep the important players and the core of the team here for many years, we will only grow."

With matches postponed, Lovren and his Liverpool teammates are keeping fit by training at home - and the Croatia international insists that while these are challenging times, everyone must remain positive.

He said: "It's a tough moment for everyone. The only thing we can do is stay at home and listen to the advice of the government. Everyone knows how the NHS is working hard for us, so we should appreciate the people on the frontline."