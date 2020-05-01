Jadon Sancho: Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold would welcome 'special talent'

Jadon Sancho has just over two years remaining on his contract

Trent Alexander-Arnold says he would welcome Jadon Sancho at Liverpool, describing his England team-mate as a "special talent".

Sancho currently has just over two years remaining on his Borussia Dortmund contract and is attracting interest from Liverpool's Premier League rivals, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Manchester City also have the option of matching any acceptable bid for Sancho as part of the deal that took him to Dortmund from the Etihad, but they are unlikely to pursue a return for the 20-year-old.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sancho have played four times together for England

In February, Sky Sports News reported Dortmund would want at least £100m to sell Sancho - but that was before the coronavirus outbreak, which is likely to reduce the size of transfer fees when the window reopens.

But if Sancho does decide to return to England, Alexander-Arnold hopes he chooses Anfield as his destination. In an Instagram Live chat with actor Michael Dapaah, he said: "If he came to us, he'd make our team better.

"So, I'd be more than happy for him to come because I played with him at England and he's a special, special, special, special talent."

Sancho has excelled for Dortmund this season, scoring 17 goals and recording 19 assists in 35 games across all competitions.