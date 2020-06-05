Liverpool: Premier League fixtures, injury latest ahead of season restart

Liverpool are within touching distance of a first-ever Premier League title

The Premier League is back - but what shape are Liverpool in for the season restart?

Ahead of the top flight's big return on June 17, we run the rule over Jurgen Klopp's side, from fixtures and fitness to the manager's view and more...

Who have they got left to play?

June 21: Everton (a) - Kick-Off: 7pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Pick

June 24: Crystal Palace (h) - Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

July 2: Man City (a) - Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Brighton vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Burnley

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Liverpool kick things off with of all encounters, the Merseyside derby on the first weekend back, a clash that could see the club claim its first top-flight title since 1990 were they to win it and Man City to lose at home to Arsenal four days earlier.

The Reds also face a tough-looking visit to the champions in their next away trip, before closing out the season with eye-catching contests at Arsenal and at home to Champions League-chasing Chelsea.

Overall, Klopp's side will face opponents with an average league position of 10.6 in their final nine matches of the season.

Where can they finish?

In case you missed the memo, Liverpool are a maximum of just two victories away from mathematically securing a maiden Premier League crown and a first top-flight title in 30 years, with their first two games back being a trip to city rivals Everton, followed by a home match against midtable Crystal Palace.

In fact, as Jamie Carragher stated recently on 'The Football Show', Liverpool have in all probability already won the championship given that Pep Guardiola's team are unlikely to win all of their remaining fixtures.

Either way, the Reds are guaranteed at least a top-two finish this season, although it would take the biggest collapse in English football history were they to finish runners-up for the second season in a row.

Any other commitments?

No, the Premier League will be Liverpool's sole focus when they resume playing and were they to get over the line, it would add to their triumphs earlier this campaign in the European Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup.

Liverpool exited the FA Cup after defeat at Stamford Bridge in March

However domestically, the Reds have already exited the Carabao Cup - their youthful side losing 5-0 at Aston Villa at the quarter-final stage - and the FA Cup - going down 2-0 at Chelsea in the Fifth Round just before the season was temporarily halted.

Is everyone fit and available?

The break probably came at a good time for Liverpool, who could not only rest their players' aching bodies after a ferocious opening 29 games of the campaign in which the team appeared to be operating at full throttle throughout, but it also allowed time for those in the treatment room to recover.

And that means Klopp will now be able to call upon the services of influential goalkeeper Alisson Becker for their return encounter with Everton, after the Brazil No 1's recovery from a hip injury sustained in training in March.

Alisson has now recovered from his hip problem

Meanwhile, Xherdan Shaqiri should also be back to full fitness after a long-running calf problem, so expect to see the Switzerland forward on the bench after the Premier League agreed to allow up to five substitutes per game when the action resumes.

What form were they in before the break?

Klopp's team had actually looked at their scratchiest just prior to the enforced lay-off, squeezing past struggling Bournemouth 2-1 after going behind early on at Anfield in their last league outing on March 7.

A week earlier, the seemingly unstoppable Reds had tasted defeat in the top flight for the first time all season, an unexpected 3-0 reverse at relegation-threatened Watford ending the club's bid to go the entire campaign unbeaten.

However, heading to Vicarage Road at the end of February, Liverpool had won 18 straight Premier League matches to leave them with one hand on the title.

What's the manager said?

Klopp has insisted that Liverpool will do everything in their power to prepare for what he expects to be a competition as competitive as usual.

"We will be in the best possible shape we can be," he said in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports. "You know from pre-seasons, managers usually say, 'We don't know where exactly we stand at this moment, we need maybe one, two, three or four games to know more about our situation'.

"But now, the challenge is that we all have to be ready for the first game, whenever it will be. That's interesting. Our game is, for different reasons, always different.

"You never have the same game again. You never have the same situation again. Everything can be perfect for a second, then you have injured players and you have to adapt to that.

"Now it's a situation we don't know. None of us know when we will start. The earlier they can tell us, the better it is, of course.

"But for all the teams, it's the same, and that's what makes a competition. If all the teams have the same circumstances, then you have a proper competition. That's what we are preparing for."

