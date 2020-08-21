Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain injury concern for Liverpool after he hurts knee during pre-season

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a knock to his knee at Liverpool's training camp in Austria

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss the rest of Liverpool’s pre-season programme and the Community Shield against Arsenal after injuring his knee during training.

The England midfielder, who scored nine goals in 43 appearances in all competitions last season, took a knock to his knee in Austria as Jurgen Klopp's side stepped up their preparations ahead of the new campaign.

1:33 Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes his old club will face a tougher challenge to retain their Premier League title Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes his old club will face a tougher challenge to retain their Premier League title

"Really unfortunate. An unfortunate situation as well; it was a challenge [in training]," Klopp said of Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury on the club's official website.

"It looks like it is very similar to what Hendo [Jordan Henderson] had, which keeps him out for we don't know for sure exactly how long.

"But for sure this pre-season he will not make a game, Arsenal for sure not and then we will see.

"The next game is probably two weeks later [the Premier League opener against Leeds], but I don't know.

1:57 Liverpool legend John Barnes thinks Leeds will flourish in the Premier League, and expects their opening day fixture at Anfield to be quite a spectacle Liverpool legend John Barnes thinks Leeds will flourish in the Premier League, and expects their opening day fixture at Anfield to be quite a spectacle

"We have to wait but it is far away from being perfect, of course. It is really hard for him and hard for us, but it is not to change."

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

