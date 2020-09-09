Georginio Wijnaldum to hold talks with Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool future

Georginio Wijnaldum and Jurgen Klopp will discuss the Netherlands midfielder's Liverpool future

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will hold talks with manager Jurgen Klopp over his future at Anfield on Wednesday.

Wijnaldum is keen to remain on Merseyside, if an agreement can be reached on an extension to his present deal.

The 29-year old has now entered the final year of his deal and could sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club in January.

Ronald Koeman is a huge fan of the Dutch international and wants him to play a pivotal role in his rebuilding project in Barcelona.

Sky Sports News has been told that regardless of the outcome of the meeting, the Dutchman will be in Liverpool's squad for their game on Saturday with newly-promoted Leeds - live on Sky Sports.

Throughout the summer, Liverpool have been linked with Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara but we understand they would only look to bring in a midfielder if one left the club.

Barca head coach Koeman worked closely with Wijnaldum during his time as the Dutch national team boss.

Thiago Alcantara would give the Liverpool midfield a creative spark, Melissa Reddy told the latest Transfer Talk podcast as she makes the case for his signing.

The Bayern Munich midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield after shining for the Bundesliga club in another successful season and is expected to move this summer.

But does Jurgen Klopp need another body in midfield? Reddy, senior football correspondent for The Independent, believes Thiago offers something different to the current options but admits a space would need to open up for him.

She told the Transfer Talk podcast: "Part of the job when you are at the top is to stay there and one of the ways to do that is to make sure you're evolving, reinventing yourself in certain respects while staying true to the fundamentals that got you to the pinnacle in the first place - and Thiago would do that. He is the anthesis of everything they have at the moment, which I think is the entire point."

Thiago Alcantara would be a thrilling signing for Liverpool but Georginio Wijnaldum's importance to the side cannot be understated. Here, we examine what Thiago would bring to Jurgen Klopp's midfield - and what the Reds would be losing if Wijnaldum were to depart.

