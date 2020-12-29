Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss not angry at West Brom draw but demands more at Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp insists he was not angered by Liverpool's home draw with West Brom and is determined to make sure "the same doesn’t happen again" when they travel to Newcastle on Wednesday.

The Reds missed the chance to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday after Semi Ajayi's late header ensured the Baggies left Merseyside with a point.

Klopp admitted afterwards his side only had themselves to blame for not breaking Sam Allardyce's side down, but believes they will learn from what he described as a "defeat".

Speaking on Sunday, Klopp said: "I want to win more than anything else but I had to learn so early in my life that it still doesn't happen all the time and that's completely fine.

"I like winning football games, especially when you deserve to win. To deserve to win tonight [against West Brom], I think we should have done more.

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's draw with West Brom in the Premier League

"We ran a lot, we fought a lot and that's all okay, but [we need] to do more of the right stuff.

"I'm not angry with them, that just can happen. A defeat is a defeat if you don't learn off it. We will learn off that again and then play football again."

Liverpool remain unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions and thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0 in their last away match.

Asked about the importance of maintaining perspective following the disappointment of Sunday's draw against West Brom, Klopp said: "That's always important in life."

1:23 Klopp says his players were ‘angry’ after dropping points at home to West Brom and also gave an update on the injury to defender Joel Matip

On his squad, Klopp added: "They're a top group. They were a top group after winning 7-0 and a top group after drawing against West Brom. That doesn't change. In the perspective from outside that can change, I can imagine.

"I'm not a young manager anymore and I can judge these things in the right way.

"We are not happy about it but now it's over. We cannot change that, we can just make sure in exactly the same situation, the same doesn't happen again."

Klopp upbeat on Thiago fitness

Thiago Alcantara returned to first-team training last week and Klopp revealed the midfielder is making "promising" progress from a knee injury.

Thiago has not played since he was caught by a red-card challenge from Everton forward Richarlison in the 2-2 draw against Everton in October.

Image: Thiago Alcantara has played just two games for Liverpool this season

"On Friday, he trained the full session but it was a reduced session," Klopp said. "It looks quite promising at the moment but I cannot say more about it."

Joel Matip was forced off with an injury during the second half of the 1-1 draw against West Brom, with selection problems in defence mounting for Klopp.

Klopp's squad is stretched with Williams, Nathanial Phillips and Sepp van den Berg now the only recognised central defenders he has available for selection.

Senior centre-backs Virgil van Dijk (ACL) and Joe Gomez (tendon) are both sidelined with long-term knee injuries.

3:43 Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool's need for a new centre-back in the January transfer window was obvious in the 1-1 draw with West Brom in the Premier League as Joel Matip was injured again

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is adamant the club must sign a centre-back in next month's transfer window in order to bolster their options at the back for the second half of the season.

"It is a massive worry but it is not a new worry," Carragher told Sky Sports after Liverpool's draw with West Brom.

"That is why it is paramount Liverpool sign someone in January. I said that as soon as Virgil van Dijk had his injury. Fabinho has looked like a top-class centre-back, but Matip is just too injury prone. His body just can't take the rigours of playing in the Premier League week in, week out.

"I still believe Liverpool are the best team in the league even without Van Dijk. The only way they don't win it is if they have problems at centre-back where Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips have to play for a prolonged period. It's not a position for young players. At times they will make mistakes because they are young and learning.

"Liverpool need someone there to make sure that they don't end up with two young lads playing there for five or six weeks if, say, Fabinho went down injured.

"They have to do something in January."