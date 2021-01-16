Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool ready for Manchester United challenge

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has thrown down the gauntlet to Manchester United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of their meeting this weekend, live on Sky Sports.

Klopp's side have failed to win their last three league matches, allowing rivals United to overtake them at the top of the table heading into the weekend.

But the Liverpool boss has had more than a week to prepare for the game and is confident they have put their recent woes behind them.

"We lost against Southampton a week or so ago, which was absolutely not what we wanted, but the next day we spoke and the boys had their say as well, all that kind of stuff," Klopp said.

"We are now in a place where we want to be. We know what we have to do. We know what went wrong. We want to change.

"Now, we have to put in place on the pitch. That is the situation. I'm really looking forward to this game, to be honest.

"I know Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager] said that this is the best moment to play against Liverpool. Yeah? Let's see."

1:01 Robbie Fowler believes Sunday's top-of-the-table clash between Liverpool and leaders Manchester United is bigger for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Klopp, however, insists there is no extra motivation for beating United despite his side now trailing by three points.

"Winning a football game, winning against United is enough in itself," he added.

"It is not necessary that there are special add-ons. We play at home against United and we want to win.

"They are in the situation they are, they got the points, they deserved the points, we have got ours and the season still has a long way to go so it is not like we talk about if we win we go ahead of them.

"Man City are one game behind and are very close as well so we don't constantly think about other teams.

"We just try to win our football games and for this we have to perform at our highest level because United are good - they always were."

In a special Pitch to Post Preview Podcast we look ahead to Sunday's blockbuster between Liverpool and Man Utd at Anfield.

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness joins Peter Smith to discuss the big match, including why the hosts will be wary of their rivals and which players must stand up and deliver for their side.

We also get the latest team news and possible starting XIs from Sky Sports News reporters James Cooper and Vinny O'Connor, while football writer Lewis Jones - AKA Jones Knows - makes his Pitch for what will happen in the game.

Subscribe to the Pitch to Post Podcast on Apple | Spotify | Castbox | Spreaker

Liverpool

Manchester United Sunday 17th January 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

How to follow

Liverpool vs Man Utd will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm on Sunday; kick-off at 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.