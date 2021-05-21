Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager relishing 10,000 fans back at Anfield for crucial final game with Crystal Palace

Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side have suffered acutely from a lack of home support this season and "cannot wait" for 10,000 fans to return to Anfield for their crucial final-day Premier League game with Crystal Palace.

Coronavirus restrictions on matches being shown behind closed doors for the majority of the campaign have been lifted for the final two matchdays of the Premier League season so that every home team can permit supporters into their stadiums for one game.

Two thousand fans were permitted inside Anfield for their 4-0 win over Wolves, the 2-1 triumph over Tottenham and the 1-1 draw with West Brom in December when the government's tiered restrictions allowed for a brief return of fans to sports fixtures in certain areas of the country, but Liverpool's 53,394-capacity ground, like those of all top-flight clubs, has been largely empty throughout the pandemic.

Klopp said it was easy to quantify the effect of what a lack of support at Anfield and on the road has had on his team this season, and the Reds boss admits he "cannot wait" for fans to enter the turnstiles again so that they can help his squad secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

He said: "Football is a game of emotions and we knew we were alone this season. We knew the fans were there but we cannot wait to have 10,000 back.

"We have supporters back, I cannot wait to see them all again. You cannot imagine but for all the excitement we feel it is good to have patience. Let's have it like we left it with each other last year.

"I've loved this game since I could think but even in my village 300 to 400 showed up to watch the team. We all need support through life.

"Football is a game based on emotion. We were alone. Having 10,000 back is the best news I can imagine."

'7-0 against Palace is irrelevant'

After a thumping 7-0 victory over Palace at Selhurst Park in the reverse fixture this season, which saw them go five points clear at the top of the table just before Christmas, Liverpool endured a poor run of results into 2021 that meant any hopes of retaining the Premier League title slowly diminished.

In the 2016/17 season, a top-four spot was not secure for Liverpool until the final day of the campaign when the Reds beat Middlesbrough, therefore Klopp has the experience of ensuring his players hold their nerve at the crucial moment in the campaign in order to qualify for the Champions League.

Despite Liverpool being unbeaten in the Premier League since March 7 amid an upturn in form, Klopp says previous results are "irrelevant" when it comes to securing Champions League qualification, and he insists they will not have one eye on results elsewhere, with all top-flight games taking place at 4pm on Sunday.

He said: "We just have to win the game and we know we have to fight for it. The 7-0 is irrelevant, even for info. None of that info is in the meeting tomorrow for the boys.

"Because of the situation we are in I don't think we will pay much attention [to results elsewhere]…

"I don't think we should look because we have it in our own hands. We are not even close to any kind of celebration, we are only focused on the 95 minutes that we have to play.

"It would be great if we could do it [Champions League] - it is really exciting as well. The boys will be tired after the season - but for now it is all good.

"Let's go with all we have plus 10,000 positive, crazy people in the stadium. I can't wait."

Roy Hodgson announced earlier this week that this will be his final season with Palace. Klopp says his side will need to be wary of Hodgson's players wanting to ensure the 73-year-old goes out on a high on Sunday.

"I'm pretty sure Palace will want to give Roy Hodgson everything in his last game as manager," he said.

'Gini is a sensational guy'

Klopp refused to be drawn on the future of out-of-contract midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands international's existing deal expires next month and he has been linked with a reunion with former national team boss Ronald Koeman at Barcelona.

European clubs have been free to begin talks over a pre-contract agreement with the Dutchman since the start of the year and he has been pondering a new contract offer at Liverpool since before the January transfer window.

"Nothing to say in this moment. Gini's character is without question, a sensational guy, completely committed to the club and the team until the last day," said Klopp.

"It's not the first time we had situations like that. The boys are used to being in negotiations, stuff like this.

"We will see about all these things on Sunday. Nothing else to say on this."