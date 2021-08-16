Ben Davies: Liverpool defender undergoing medical at Sheffield United ahead of loan move

Ben Davies will undergo a medical on Monday with Sheffield United ahead of his loan switch from Liverpool.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic is hoping the centre-back can be registered in time to be available for Wednesday night's clash with West Brom.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed on Saturday that a season-long loan had been agreed for Jokanovic's No. 1 defensive target to move to Bramall Lane.

The Blades are also expected to complete the loan signing of ex-Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira from Sampdoria in the next 24 hours.

Vieira did a medical over the weekend after completing five days of quarantine late last week, having arrived in the UK from Italy.

