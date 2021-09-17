Mohamed Salah: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp 'not involved' in contract talks

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is focused on Mohamed Salah's form on the pitch and not his contract negotiations.

The club have agreed a raft of new deals with senior players this year but Salah, who has just under two years left on his contract, is one whose longer-term future is yet to be tied down.

Negotiations have not affected his performances, with the Egypt international scoring in four of his five appearances this season.

"There's nothing really to say, especially from me as I am not involved," said Klopp.

"The only thing I'm really interested in is how Mo looks, how sharp and committed he is at the moment, and that's absolutely spot on.

"He looks really good. There is nothing else to say."

Forward Roberto Firmino will again be absent for Saturday's visit of Crystal Palace with a hamstring injury.

"He is not ready," said Klopp. "Bobby won't start training with the team until some time next week. Then we will have to wait and see."

More to follow...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Liverpool winger Luis Garcia says it's very important that they convince Mohamed Salah to commit his long-term future to the club

Mohamed Salah is a "different" prospect for opponents this season and will only get better and better, says former Liverpool winger Luis Garcia.

Forward Salah, 29, is into his fifth campaign as a Liverpool player and scored his fourth goal of the new season in the comeback 3-2 win against AC Milan in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday

The Egypt international has adopted his tactical understanding which could see him deliver more goals than before, according to Garcia.

"He is becoming more and more important. He knows where he has to be. I think we can see a different Salah at the moment. You don't see him making those 50-yard runs, beating players and putting it in the top corner.

"Now it is moving more around the box; he knows his combinations so he is ready. That is why is numbers are getting better and better.

"His strengths are used next to the box and the six-yard box. Every single time the ball is around there you know that he is so dangerous. I think the numbers could be even higher this season."

Watch free match highlights of Liverpool's Premier League game with Crystal Palace in the Sky Sports app from 5.15pm on Saturday